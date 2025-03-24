Mercy Aigbe’s phones go missing at movie premiere, Iyabo Ojo offers reward

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has pledged a cash reward for anyone who retrieves her colleague Mercy Aigbe’s missing phones.

The devices reportedly disappeared during the star-studded premiere of Iyabo’s latest film, Labake Olododo, at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX in the Lekki area of Lagos on Sunday, March 23.

Scheduled to hit cinemas on March 28, the movie is a historical drama centred on a fearless female warrior navigating the complexities of power, love, loyalty and leadership.

A video from the event obtained by Vanguard on Monday showed Iyabo pleading for the missing phones to be returned, assuring a financial incentive for whoever finds them.

“We are looking for it. Please, who has seen it? I did not say anyone stole it. Please, if anyone sees a phone that is not theirs, I beg we will give you money,” she appealed.

“I will personally give you money, please. Two phones at the same time, please. You can come to me, I will give you money. Just locate me, I promise I will give you money.”

A visibly frustrated Aigbe was also seen confronting her assistant, who was reportedly responsible for the phones before they went missing.

The cast for Labake Olododo includes Odunlade Adekola, Cute Abiola, Saheed Balogun, Yinka Quadri, Olumide Oworu, Scarlet Gomez, Broda Shaggi, Wunmi Toriola and Hafeez Oyetoro.