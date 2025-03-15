Meet Nigeria’s ImeIme Umana, first black female president of Harvard Law Review

It took 27 years after Barack Obama became the first Black president of the Harvard Law Review for another milestone to be reached, this time, with a Black woman at the helm.

In 2017, ImeIme Umana made history as the first Black female president of the prestigious 130-year-old journal, a role regarded as one of the highest student positions at Harvard Law School.

Born to Nigerian parents in Pennsylvania, USA, Umana grew up as the third of four daughters in a family that valued education and resilience. Her late father worked as a statistician, and her upbringing instilled in her a strong sense of purpose.

Graduating from Harvard College in 2014 with a degree in Government and African-American Studies, she pursued her passion for law at Harvard Law School. But her journey to the top of the Law Review was no small feat, it required immense dedication, intellectual rigour, and a commitment to justice.

Making history in a male-dominated space

The Harvard Law Review is one of the most influential legal journals in the world, often shaping discussions on critical legal issues. It has served as a launching pad for many prominent figures in the legal field, including Supreme Court justices. However, for over a century, it was predominantly led by white men.

Umana’s election as the 131st president was groundbreaking. She was chosen by a vote of the Review’s 92 student editors after a rigorous selection process.

Read Also: Meet Nigerian Joshua Beckford, youngest person to attend Oxford University

Championing diversity and justice

Umana’s legal philosophy is deeply rooted in her identity as a Black woman. She has been vocal about the systemic inequalities in the legal system, particularly how it disproportionately affects Black women. Reflecting on cases like those of Sandra Bland and Natasha McKenna, she expressed a strong commitment to fighting for justice.

Unlike many of her peers who opt for high-paying corporate law firms, Umana set her sights on public service. Her internship at the Bronx public defender’s office was a defining moment, reinforcing her desire to advocate for marginalized communities.

“A lot of the clients I worked with that summer and since have looked a lot like me,” she said. “They are disproportionately represented on the unfortunate end of the legal system, so it struck a little closer to home.

After graduating, Umana secured a prestigious clerkship with Judge Robert L. Wilkins of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She has remained steadfast in her goal to become a public defender, using her legal expertise to champion the rights of underprivileged individuals.

Her mentor, Ruth Okediji, a Harvard Law graduate and professor, praised her for her selflessness. “ImeIme was not just looking out for herself. I always tell my mentees; ‘You are not successful until you have brought the next woman up.’ And ImeIme has done just that.”

As a trailblazer, Umana’s story is one of perseverance, intellect, and a relentless pursuit of justice. She continues to inspire a new generation of Black women in law, proving that barriers can be broken and that representation matters.