Meet Nigeria’s Harold Ekeh accepted into All 8 Ivy League Universities

In 2015, 17-year-old Harold Ekeh achieved what many students could only dream of as he was accepted into all eight Ivy League universities. But that wasn’t all. Out of the 13 schools he applied to, including prestigious institutions like MIT and Johns Hopkins, every single one offered him a spot.

Faced with an enviable dilemma, Ekeh leaned toward Yale, where he built a lasting freindship with students which in a way shaped his college aspirations. As a young boy, he showcased his selfless act which embodies the true spirit of Nigeria, when he founded a college mentoring programme to held more students gain admission into top universities.

A journey from Nigeria

Ekeh was born and raised in Lagos and moved to the United States with his parents and siblings when he was eight. The transition wasn’t easy as he struggled with U.S. history classes and often questioned why his family had left their comfortable life back in Lagos. However, his parents always reminded him that they moved for one reason: opportunity.

That opportunity, along with Ekeh’s relentless drive, led him to become his school’s salutatorian with a remarkable 100.5% GPA. Despite his early struggles with history, he eventually aced the AP History Exam, proving that perseverance pays off.

A passion for science and medicine

While his academic achievements were impressive, Ekeh’s true passion was in science as he had planned to major in neurobiology or chemistry, to become a neurosurgeon.

His research on the effects of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) on Alzheimer’s earned him recognition as a 2015 Intel Science Talent Search semifinalist. Ekeh noted that one of his proudest moments was rushing home to share his research findings with his family, knowing he was working on something that could make a real difference.

A shift in passion

While Ekeh enrolled at Yale University, initially with ambitions of studying neurobiology, he delved into political science and government after discovering a deep interest in healthcare policy and civil rights.

A pivotal moment came during his sophomore summer when he worked as a legislative fellow with the Congressional Black Caucus. There, he learnt about the weakening of the Voting Rights Act and the policy implications for marginalised communities.

This experience ignited a passion which redefined his career. In 2017, Ekeh co-founded Every Vote Counts (EVC), a student-led, nonpartisan organisation focused on increasing voter turnout and expanding voter access. EVC quickly grew to over 50 college campuses, advocating for civic engagement, voter education, and pro-democracy reforms.

Ekeh’s impact extended beyond activism. His writings on voting rights and policy have been published in The Washington Post, BuzzFeed News, The Hill, and Real Clear Policy, while his work has been cited by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times Editorial Board, and USA Today.

He currently serves as the special assistant to the president at the Brennan Center for Justice, working on legal and policy initiatives aimed at protecting voting rights.