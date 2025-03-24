Meet Alma Asinobi, Nigerian travel content creator who traveled all 7 continents in 71 hours

Alma Asinobi recently challenged the record for the least hours/fastest hours used to complete a trip to seven continents, her recorded attempt is 71 hours.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerians have achieved stellar feats in recent times and it is important to celebrate those who continually make the country proud by challenging Guinness World Records.

Alma Asinobi is one of such and she recently challenged the record for the least hours/fastest hours used to complete a trip to seven continents, her recorded attempt is 71 hours.

The 26 year-old successfully crossed six continents with her final stop in Sydney, Austrialia where she revealed she faced a major hindrance to breaking the record.

According to her, she was initially denied access to her final destination, Australia due to visa issues after spending 56 hours on her journey.

Meet Alma Asinobi

Alma is a graduate of Architecture; A lifestyle blogger and content writer.

The 26-year-old is a tech sis, marketing copywriter, travel entrepreneur, storyteller, and content strategist for several tech startups.

She describes herself as a content creator, travel entrepreneur and a world citizen on a mission to visit every country in the world.

Her love for travel did not start until 2020 when she decided she wanted to see more of the world.

Her love for road trips to the village as a child also sparked her curiosity for more and as an adult, she developed interest in travelling after going on a trip to neighbouring country during which she saw people of different cultures and languages.

Attempting GWR

Alma Asinobi embarked on this journey–to challenge a title currently held by Johnny Cruz Buckingham, a U.S. Air Force veteran who completed the challenge in 64 hours–to highlight the countless visa rejections and challenges many Africans, especially Nigerians, face simply because of their nationality.

She wanted to highlight this struggle while pushing the limits of what was possible.

Her journey, tagged #AlmaChasingContinents and #7in60, has sparked global conversations on passport inequality and travel restrictions faced by citizens of developing nations.

Her attempt began on March 20 from King George Island, Antarctica, after an initial delay.

From there, she traveled through Chile, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Egypt, and Dubai, overcoming visa issues, flight delays, and other bureaucratic hurdles.

Despite setbacks, including being denied boarding to Perth, she remained determined, securing a flight to Sydney instead.

She eventually ended her journey as the youngest and only Black solo record attempt in this category, in her bid to challenge and transform the narrative surrounding passport inequality using only her Nigerian passport.

Despite being unable to break the record, she made it to all seven continents, raising the Nigerian flag with resilience and determination.

She has undeniably made history in her own way and Nigerians are immensely proud of her.

