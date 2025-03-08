Media trial of ex-gov Udom’s grilling by EFCC must stop – Gov Eno

Governor Udom Emmanuel

By Egufe Yafuborghi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO- Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has said the media trial over the grilling of the former governor Udom Emmanuel by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, must stop.

Eno dismissed the rumours making the rounds that his predecessor in office has a case to answer over the allegations of misappropriation of N700bn, stressing that such figures are unknown to his government.

He spoke during the just concluded Town Hall meeting with the people of Abak Federal Constituency held at the Abak Township Stadium on Saturday.

Governor Eno, said the attitude of people trying to drag down leaders who sacrificed for the common good of the people, tends to discourage people from committing to service.

“Because at the end of the day, the people don’t show you that gratitude.

When a man has served his state meritoriously like Deacon Udom Emmanuel did, honestly, he should be honoured, he should be respected.

“And so I don’t see a place for this kind of information that is going on. It’s not correct. I don’t believe it should go on. I don’t believe so. So, I don’t know where they get the figures from. I don’t know where they churn it out from.

“But I can tell you as a sitting Governor, that it is not correct. It is not true. The media trial must and should stop forthwith. And we need to dismiss this issue with a pinch of salt”, the Governor said

Recall that Udom Emmanuel was at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday evening to honour an invitation following petitions against him by Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT)