MCSN vows to establish  20 offices nationwide by 2027,  lands Ibadan

By Benjamin Njoku

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte,MCSN, has vowed to meet it’s target of establishing at least 20 offices nationwide by 2027.

The society made the vow during the opening of its regional office in Ibadan to serve Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States earlier in the week.

Already, MCSN has started operations in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano states respectively, while the Edo and Delta states’ agencies will metamorphose into a full blown regional office soon. The society is committed to meetinh it’s target of twenty offices nationwide by 2027”

The Ibadan office, situated on Adamasigba road in the centre of the city, kicked off with an intensive training session for the newly recruited staffs of the Society during the week. The training sessions are being undertaken by the Chief Executive Officer of the Society, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran and other experienced and top brains in copyright administration who are expected to take the new staffs through a rigorous training regime that will cover all aspects of copyright administration especially licensing and enforcement.With the commencement of operations, hoteliers, broadcasters and others who require the use of music in their business in Ibadan and it’s environs will no longer have to travel to the headquarters of MCSN in Lagos before having their licensing requirements met.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of the Society, said it is the goal of MCSN to cover the Federation by at least opening twenty offices nationwide before 2027 .