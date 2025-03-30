Mbah salutes mothers on Mothering Sunday

Gov Mbah

As various Christian denominations roll out the drums to celebrate mothers on the occasion of the 2025 Mothering Sunday, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has felicitated mothers on their special day.

Mbah, who described motherhood as both a huge responsibility and special gift from God, saluted mothers for their resilience, sacrifice, love, and roles in the proper upbringing of their children and smooth running of the society.

In a message he personally penned on Sunday, Mbah said, “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Enugu State, I felicitate you, our dear mothers, on this occasion of Mothering Sunday.

“As a government, we recognise your special roles in bringing forth and nurturing life. We salute in a very special way your resilience, dedication, sacrifice, love, and motherly passion. We acknowledge your immense roles in the smooth running of the home and building a godly and prosperous society.

“Congratulations on your special day and may God bless your sacrifices and keep you to reap the fruits of your labour.”