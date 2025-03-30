Many celebrities confuse role of fashion designers with stylists – Adebisi Adesewa Tolulope

By Ayo Onikoyi

As a fashion entrepreneur, stylist, and actress, Adebisi Adesewa Tolulope has worked with entertainers and celebrities. The founder of Fashion Oracle has observed a major misconception among stars when it comes to fashion.

According to Adesewa, one of the biggest fashion mistakes celebrities make is misunderstanding the difference between a stylist and a fashion designer. In an interview with Potpourri she said: “Many assume that a designer and a stylist do the same job, but they are completely different,” she explained. “A designer creates outfits, while a stylist curates and puts together a cohesive look. If one person happens to be both, that’s a plus, but they serve distinct roles.”

She emphasized that styling is more than just wearing expensive clothing or copying someone else’s look. “Not everything that looks good on one celebrity will suit another. Factors like body type, skin tone, age, and the event should determine the outfit. A stylist understands these elements and ensures the look is well put together.”

Adesewa also pointed out that another major mistake celebrities make is blindly following fashion trends. “Trends are good, but they are not always sustainable,” she noted. “Many celebrities wear whatever is trending without considering if it actually suits them. I always encourage my clients to invest in timeless pieces that can be worn for years without looking outdated.”

She strongly advocates for sustainability in fashion. “Creating outfits that remain relevant across generations is my top goal. Fashion should be an investment, not just a seasonal statement.”

With a clientele that includes stars such as Temitope Osoba, Eso Dike, Kayode Kashamu, Peter Ijagbemi, and Tolu Ajibola, Adesewa continues to redefine celebrity fashion through her brand Fashion Oracle.