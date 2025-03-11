LP youths calls for Edo Senator’s suspension over his handling Senator Natasha’s case

Neda Imasuen

By John Alechenu

National Youth Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Kennedy Ahanotu, has called for the suspension of the LP Senator representing Edo South in the Senate, Neda Imasuen, from the party for his unsavory handling of the Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan case.

He said the LP was unimpressed with Senator Imasuen’s performance as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

Ahanotu said this in a press conference on Tuesday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Ahanotu said, “It’s no longer news that one non-compliant Labour Party, Senator Neda Imasuen, representing Edo South Senatorial District, was used as a willing tool to perpetuate what has been widely described as injustice and the humiliation of a Youthful voice in the Senate, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan without proper investigation.

“We, the Nigerian youths, have, in clear terms, condemned such rascality perpetrated by the Ethics and Privilege committee led by Neda Imasuen in clear violation of an order of the court.

“It’s clear to the Nigerian youths that an investigative panel, which was set for 11th March 2025, was mysteriously rescheduled to hold on 5th March 2025. Our question remains, “What is the haste for?

“Given such a hasty decision to suspend Natasha, Senator Neda Imasuen and his subsequent posturing afterward has no doubt left everyone in shock about his possible dislike for the womenfolk, a character which may be construed as being a misogynist.

“To the best of our knowledge, the Labour Party is a party for social democrats with tremendous respect for the female gender and the youth alike. It also believes so much in the principles of fair hearing, rule of law, and gender parity.”

Ahanotu further explained that the 10th Senate does not have a record of showing this type of speed or sense of urgency when dealing with issues that affect the welfare and well-being of ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, the current National Assembly, the Senate in particular, has shown very little interest in seeing through calls for electoral reforms and legislation that would help improve the security of lives and property of citizens.

He noted that the unfolding events in the National Assembly cut across ethnic-religious and partisan boundaries because Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension means her constituents are being collectively punished for a perceived offense committed by one of their own.

The LP Youth Leader said, “We, therefore, make the following demands: The 10th Senate should immediately rescind the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and reconstitute a morally and mentally balanced committee to do proper investigative hearing of the matter to salvage the already tainted image of the 10th Senate. We demand that Senator Neda Imasuen be recused from the reconstituted Committee.

“The Nigerians Youths are, by this statement, calling on the people of Edo South to immediately commence a recall process for Senator Neda Imasuen for his poor representation and conduct at the Senate.

“On the matter concerning the distinguished Senator Natasha, it has been observed that Senator Imasuen has not satisfactorily applied internationally accepted principles of fair hearing in making recommendations which led to the controversial suspension of distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to save the face of Nigeria in the Committee of Nations by speaking up against the humiliation suffered by the female gender in Nigerian politics, which his wife, as a serving Senator in the 9th Assembly, also faced.

“Mr President must ensure that his government works to preserve the democratic principles of fairness and rule of law.

“Nigerian youths are also demanding that the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, must present himself for investigation by an unbiased arm of government.

“He cannot continue to use his privileged position to frustrate the call for justice by the victim, Senator Natasha. A situation where one man will be a judge in his matter, like Senator Akpabio did, must be denounced and condemned.