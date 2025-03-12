LP crisis: Abure sets up 3-member NASS Intervention, Truce C’ttee

By John Alechenu

ABUJA—In a bid to rebuild confidence in the Labour Party, LP, it’s National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure, has set up a three-member intervention and truce committee to bridge the gap in the relationship between the party and its members in the National Assembly.

Abure’s action is in response to the defection of six members of the party in the National Assembly as a result of the leadership crisis which bedeviled the party since 2023.

Members of the reconciliation committee include Ben Etanabene (Chairman), Matthew Nworgu and Chinedu Obika.

While inaugurating the committee, at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, National Chairman of the party, Abure, tasked the committee members to liaise with Labour Party legislators in both the Senate and House of Representatives to identify and resolve all the challenges in the relationship between the lawmakers and the party.

Abure said: “We have invited you and entrusted you with this very all important assignment of bringing together all our members in the National Assembly, both in the Senate and House of Representatives for the purpose of bridging the gaps and resolving all issues that may have existed.

“There is need for all our members, about 40 of you to be on the same page with the party leadership.

“You are our ambassadors at the National Assembly and we are proud of some of you and the values you have exhibited but we think there are still some gaps that needed to be plugged, hence the urgency for this assignment.:

In their response, the three lawmakers pledged their loyalty to the party leadership and gave assurances their desire and willingness to give the task the attention it truly deserves.