LP crisis: Abure sets up 3-member NASS intervention, truce committee



By John Alechenu, Abuja



In a bid to rebuild confidence in the Labour Party (LP), its National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure, has set up a three-member Intervention and Truce Committee to bridge the gap in the relationship between the party and its members in the National Assembly.

Abure’s action is in response to the defection of six members of the party in the National Assembly as a result of the leadership crisis which has bedeviled the party since 2023.

Members of the reconciliation Committee include Honorables Ben Etanabene (Chairman), Mathew Nworgu and Chinedu Obika.

While inaugurating the committee at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja yesterday, Abure tasked the committee members to liaise with Labour Party legislators in both the Senate and the House of Representatives with a view to identifying and resolving all the challenges in the relationship between the lawmakers and the party.

Abure said, “We have invited you and entrusted you with this very all important assignment of bringing together all our members in the National Assembly, both in the Senate and House of Representatives for the purpose of bridging the gaps and resolving all issues that may have existed.

“There is need for all our members, about 40 of you to be on the same page with the party leadership.

“You are our ambassadors at the National Assembly and we are proud of some of you and the values you have exhibited but we think there are still some gaps that need to be plugged, hence the urgency of this assignment.

“We expect that within two weeks from today, you would have concluded the assignment and report back to the leadership of the party.

“We can assure you that the party will do all it can to ensure that enduring truce is achieved within the party and particularly with a key stakeholder such as the NASS caucus.”

The three lawmakers pledged their loyalty to the party’s leadership, assuring they would give the task the attention it deserves.