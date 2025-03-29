Love in Every Word review: Movie succeeds in market, although plot could be better

Enitan Abdultawab

“Achalugo, I am going to marry you.”

Every try in Nollywood has always produced another piece that we have seen before, albeit a bit differently. Omoni Oboli might have produced one of the best highlights of the year with her new production, especially in this time when Nollywood is enjoying a popular demand on several topical issues such as correcting stereotypes.

Set in metropolitan Lagos (and partly in Anambra, too), Love in Every Word dictates a lot of background checks on the realities of young, hard-working women who find it difficult to create a balance between their careers and love. Most times, these women are torn between some emotional dilemmas, toxic workplaces, failed relationships, parental struggles, tribal stereotypes and many others. This movie resonates with how many of the women who fall into this category desire to find a marriage with someone whose life is not as domineering as theirs.

Synopsis

Love in Every Word follows the life of Chioma, a typical independent, hard-working, classy Lagos lady who struggles to settle down in love with Obiora, a totally different man who is rich, affluent, resilient, and business-orientated and hails from Anambra. The movie opens with Chioma ending a two-year relationship with Jessy, whom she has spent a lot of money and investment on, but the latter had squandered them away. This frustration, coupled with the demanding nature of her boss at work, collides with Chioma’s intention to attend a family function in Anambra. There, she accidentally meets Obiora, whom her mother has planned to link her with.

Chioma does like Obiora but fears their marriage would not work out because of Obiora’s accent and many other striking features that he possesses that are similar to that of her father, whom she detests. Obiora does not know why Chioma keeps avoiding him but later gets to the reason when Chioma’s two friends, Ify and Ivie, reveal the reasons to him. At the end, the two talk it out and reassure each other of the love they have for each other.

Thematic Allure

Through the character of Chioma, Omoni Oboli’s movie explores the lives of a couple of Nigerian women who are desirous of building a career for themselves and go for it. Thus, they become successful and have certain tastes for men. Chioma can be said to be a successful businesswoman, as she throws her weight behind everything which brings money. She works for a branding company, has an accessory brand herself, and ventures into digital currency and other businesses. All of these demonstrate that women can attain success on their own terms.

On the other side of the divide, the portrayal of Obiora emphasises how wealthy men could get what they want when they go for it. As an Igbo man, it is important to note that Obiora finally ending up with Chioma does not stem only from his consistent buying of gifts but also from his patience and resilience. He is committed to listening to Chioma and does not judge her through her parts and background. In addition, the movie brings to light the importance of two partners talking things out before venturing into marriage.

It is through this Obiora that Omoni Oboli corrects the stereotype that Igbo men are rigid, domineering and transactional in marriage. Chioma does not want to marry Obiora because of how her father has maltreated her mother, but Obiora appears to be a direct opposite.

Cast Allure

The movie features Uzor Arukwe, Bam Bam Olawunmi Adenibuyan. Amanda Iriekpen, Thelma Chukwunwen, Susan Jimah, Osereme Inegbenebor, DanielRocky Obiora, and others.

Obviously, Uzor Arukwe (Obiora) and Bam Bam (Chioma) carry out their roles well and perfectly sell this movie, as they are perfect for their roles, with Uzor ‘killing’ the Igbo accent and Bam Bam ‘Lagosing’ every one of her scenes.

Cinematography

Apart from the scene where Obiora shows up at Chioma’s workplace with drums when it does appear like dusk but is told that it is morning, the movie’s cinematography is very okay. The sound, camera angles and costumes all resonate with the movie’s purpose.

Rating

In present Nigerian realities, the actual meaning of love begs a lot of questions. The only question that this 1 hr 1hr55mins-production begs is whether giving gifts to a lover is the only way of expressing love or if it is true love. Obiora constantly gives Chioma gifts, and this sets an unrealistic standard of love, especially in talking stages.

This drags the movie too far, as it seems. After all, it lacks suspense because it is easy to predict that Obiora would eventually give in. By lacking suspense, the plot is way too boring that one could eventually tell that there was nothing complex behind Obiora’s resilient love for Chioma or Chioma’s show of uncertainty.

Adding to this, Chioma going to a hotel with a man she just met in her hometown for the first time does not make up to the standards of a classy, independent Lagos woman.

What makes the narrative even weaker is how Chioma’s friends recount her past. The past could have easily been told through flashbacks, moulding claims that they in fact affect Chioma’s psyche.

Despite all these flaws, this movie has got everyone talking, partly due to Uzor Arukwe and Bam Bam’s chemistry (plus the ‘Achalugo’ phrase, which is buzzing the internet now).

Love in Every Word gets a 6/10 rating.