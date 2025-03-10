Lookman made Atalanta great, can become captain – Gasperini

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has lavished praise on Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman following his stellar display in the club’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Juventus on Sunday.

Lookman found the back of the net in the dominant win before being substituted in the 80th minute, where he received a warm embrace from Gasperini on the sidelines.

The high praise from Gasperini comes despite a previous fallout in February, when the Super Eagles star missed a crucial penalty in a Champions League match against Club Brugge.

However, the Atalanta boss now acknowledges Lookman’s growth, particularly in his tactical awareness and contribution to the team.

“When a group spends 300 days together in a year, people can have different views,” Gasperini said in a post-match press conference via Football Italia.

The Italian tactician highlighted how Lookman’s evolution as a team player has elevated both his personal game and Atalanta’s overall performance.

“Lookman became a fantastic player when he improved his perception of the team. He used to have a more individual approach,” he continued.



Impressed by Lookman’s development, Gasperini believes the Nigerian international has what it takes to wear the captain’s armband before the season ends.

“Lookman made Atalanta great, and Atalanta made him great. I am convinced he can be the captain before the end of the season,” he added.

Currently enjoying a fine run of form, the reigning African Player of the Year has netted 13 goals and provided five assists in 22 Serie A appearances this season.

Vanguard News