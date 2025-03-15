Lokpobiri visits Ofon FSO, Egina FPSO, says Tinubu executive orders boosting national output

Lokpobiri

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri Ph.D. visited the Ofon FSO and Egina FPSO, Joint Ventures between NNPC Limited and TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Limited, commending the Joint Ventures between NNPC Limited and TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Limited for their contributions to national Out.

Lokpobiri described the contributions capacity with Ofon FSO and Egina FPSO, producing around 40,000bpd and 97,000bpd, respectively as commendable.

While on the facility tour of the Ofon FSO and Egina FPSO, Joint Ventures between NNPC Limited and TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Limited, Senator Lokpobiri commended the JV partners for their contributions to our national production capacity with Ofon FSO and Egina FPSO, producing around 40,000bpd and 97,000bpd, respectively.

While the Egina field is located in the Gulf of Guinea, about 150 kilometers off the coast of Nigeria. The field is situated in water depths ranging from 1,400 to 1,700 meters And is within the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 130 block.

Lokpobiri said as part of the strategic drive to ramp up crude production, significant efforts have been made to ensure smooth operations for industry players, “and this includes the Executive Orders signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other interventions that support industry players.”

He also emphasized the importance of ramping up production to align with our overarching objective of boosting national output.

According to him, “With the numerous interventions by FG and the vast opportunities available, there is a clear path for increased production.”

“By optimizing existing assets and leveraging Government support, we expect to see a significant improvement in output, reinforcing Nigeria’s position in the global energy landscape.”