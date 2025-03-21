Osimhen’s brace fires Nigeria past Rwanda as World Cup hopes kept alive

Victor Osimhen shone as the hero as he led the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda, keeping their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup alive.

The Super Eagles entered the game under immense pressure, having failed to secure a win in their first four qualifiers.

Positioned fifth in Group C and five points adrift of the automatic qualification spot, the team needed a strong response in Kigali on Friday afternoon.

Adding to the challenge, Nigeria had not scored an away goal against Rwanda in nearly two decades.

This match marked the debut of new head coach Eric Chelle, who took charge earlier this year, succeeding Augustine Eguavoen. Chelle fielded a formidable starting XI, featuring several Premier League-experienced players.

Ola Aina occupied the left-back position, while Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi controlled the midfield.

Meanwhile, Calvin Bassey and captain William Troost-Ekong anchored the central defense.

Nigeria dominated proceedings and took the lead through a well-executed set piece. Ademola Lookman delivered a pinpoint free-kick, which Osimhen expertly converted at the back post, registering his first goal of the qualifying campaign.

Although Rwanda had the chunk of possession, the Super Eagles continued to be ambitious going forward, with Lookman creating further opportunities.

Troost-Ekong narrowly missed converting two corners, while Rwanda’s goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwari, made an outstanding save to deny Moses Simon.

Just before halftime, Osimhen struck again, seizing possession ahead of his marker before racing through and delicately chipping the ball over Ntwari. His clinical finish gave Nigeria a comfortable lead and left Rwanda with a daunting task in the second half.

Despite Rwanda’s previous victory over Nigeria in November, the hosts were unable to stage a comeback this time.

The Super Eagles managed the game efficiently, securing their first win of the qualification campaign with relative ease.

This result, coupled with South Africa’s victory over Lesotho, sees Rwanda slip to third place in Group C. Meanwhile, Nigeria climbs to fourth, now just one point behind Rwanda as they prepare for a crucial encounter against Zimbabwe next week.

——————————————————————————————————————–

FT: Rwanda 0 -2 Nigeria

90′ 5 minutes added on

88′ Rwanda find the net, but the goal is disallowed for offside.

82′ Rwanda make more changes as Kwizera and Ruboneka come on. The hosts are running out of time to stage a comeback. Their struggles in attack continue, highlighted by Muhire’s free-kick failing to clear the first defender.

77′ Another double substitution for the Super Eagles as Victor Osimhen and Bright Osayi Samuel are replaced by Tolu Arokodare and Alhassan Yusuf.

73′ Play is briefly halted as Osayi receives medical attention. He appears fit to continue, but Nigeria are getting ready to make a substitution.

69′: Iwobi feeds Lookman, but he can’t get a shot away as the Rwanda defenders get back in time.

62: Double substitution for Nigeria

On: Onyemaechi and Onyedika

Off: Aina and Chukwueze

61‘ Muhire enters the game aiming to control possession, distribute the ball effectively, and create attacking opportunities. However, he has yet to make a significant impact, struggling to get a firm grip on the game.

58‘ Rwanda makes another tactical change. Sahabo is substituted, making way for Kevin Muhire, who hopes to inject creativity and help turn the match around.

55‘ Sahabo fails to make an impact in the attacking third as Nigeria’s defense remains resolute, keeping the opposition at bay. The hosts are gradually gaining momentum, building their attacks from the back.

48′ Denied! Rwanda pushes forward in search of their first goal, but Osayi-Samuel intervenes with a crucial defensive header, preventing a shot on target. A vital clearance to keep Nigeria’s lead intact.

45‘ The second half kicks off at the African stadium. Both teams are eager to score, aiming to break the deadlock or extend their advantage.

——————————————————————————————————————–

45+4 Halftime in Rwanda. Nigeria heads into the break with a two-goal lead, while the hosts continue to struggle against a dominant visiting side.

45+3 GOAL! Nigeria doubles their lead with ease. Victor Osimhen once again showcases his brilliance, driving forward and slotting the ball past the goalkeeper effortlessly.

45 The referee adds three minutes of stoppage time. Nigeria remains relentless in attack, seeking to widen the gap before the break.

43 Rwanda wins their first corner kick. A cross into the box raises hopes of a response, but Aina makes a crucial block, snuffing out the opportunity.

39 Forced substitution for Rwanda. Mugisha replaces Samuel Gueulette, who leaves the pitch due to an injury. The hosts make an enforced tactical switch.

36 Rwanda remains ineffective in attack. The home coach urges his team to push forward, but they continue to lack direction and cohesion in the final third.

33 Injury concern! Bizimana exits the field after suffering a head injury. Medical staff attend to him, but his ability to continue remains uncertain.

30 Rwanda struggles to string together meaningful attacking plays. Despite efforts from Kwizera and Sahabo, they fail to threaten Nigeria’s goal. The hosts must find urgency to stay in contention.

26 Nigeria maintains attacking pressure, creating dangerous chances. However, Rwanda’s defense and goalkeeper Ntwari manage to keep them at bay for now.

23 Brilliant save! Ntwari denies Nigeria’s second goal with a crucial stop. Osimhen initiates a fluid move, culminating in a powerful shot from Simon, but the keeper deflects it over the bar.

20 Osimhen and Lookman continue to probe for another goal. Nigeria remains disciplined, organizing their attacks efficiently as they seek to extend their lead.

17 After a brief hydration break, play resumes with Nigeria maintaining high pressure in Rwanda’s defensive third, pushing for more goals in the qualifiers.

14 Close call! Aina advances dangerously down the flank but is brought down by a heavy challenge. Nigeria earns another attacking opportunity but fails to capitalize.

11 GOAL! Victor Osimhen fires Nigeria into the lead with a stunning strike from inside the box. The visitors celebrate an early breakthrough in the match.

7 ‘Both teams push forward in search of an opening goal, but clear-cut chances remain scarce as they test each other’s defenses in the early minutes.

3′ Nigeria starts strong, creating the first real threats in attack. The visitors are determined to secure their first victory of the qualifiers.

0′ Kickoff in Rwanda! Both teams enter the match with high expectations, aiming for crucial points. An intense battle awaits as they seek to make an early impact.

——————————————————————————————————————-

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a must-win clash against Rwanda on Friday to revive their FIFA World Cup qualification hopes.

The game at Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium marks the debut of new head coach Éric Chelle, tasked with leading Nigeria back to the global stage.

However, the Super Eagles have struggled in Rwanda, with their last three visits ending in draws.

Winless in four Group C matches, Nigeria must turn things around to secure the sole automatic ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

With both teams desperate for points, a fierce battle is expected.

Stay tuned with us for live updates.

Vanguard News