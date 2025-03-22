LG crisis: We’ve stayed home too long – Osun NULGE faction tells members

They are aggrieved, partisan – Ogungbangbe

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A faction of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Osun State branch has called on the local government workers to resume work in the interest of the general public, saying their stay at home has taken too long.

The faction, under the aegis of the Association of Concerned Local Government Staff, ACLGS, described the protracted withdrawal of services as the height of irresponsibility and sheered wickedness by grounding local government services and subjecting the members of the public to unnecessary hardship with denial of basic government services.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday, the group’s State Coordinator, Adedayo Adekunle, said the local government employees cannot continue to be denied their monetary and career privileges over needless withdrawal of services.

He alleged NULGE President in the state, Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe of nepotism and flagrant disobedience to the constitution of NULGE especially in respect to the withdrawal of services.

His words, “Our dear colleagues and patriots, a clarion call summons us today to review the ongoing events in our state. ​The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Osun state has wrongly and selfishly pitched our union against the people of the state in total disregard to the core values and principles of NULGE.

“It is unfortunate that the NULGE leadership has turned the union to their family affairs with total disregard to the leadership and structure of the union at all levels.

“Despite his claim that Local Government Service is no longer safe for staff to work, he opened Local Governments for the purpose of conducting his second term election where he succeeded in manipulating himself to win a second term. No life was lost during the elections. No person was arrested and social parties were held during the day and nights to celebrate the success.

“For over a month now, those who need marriage certificates, local government identification and other important documents have been denied unjustly. Local Government workers who are due for study release are watching helplessly and the local government cooperative loan deductions that usually serve as reliefs for members in times of need could not be assessed because of illegal withdrawal of services.

“The Osun NULGE is apolitical.. But to show the height of Ogungbangbe’s desperation, he joined the People’s Democratic Party in suit against the APC Chairmen and Councilors thus making himself and NULGE a contending party in the struggle for the soul of the Local Government. He has the right to continue to maintain his suit as a person but cannot justifiably close down the Local Government Service without carrying along all other Unions and members of NULGE.”

When contacted, Ogungbangbe who was just re-elected amidst the crisis, described the group as a set of aggrieved persons following their defeat at the union’s poll, saying they are also partisan to take such a position on the strike matter.

“Let me tell you, workers cannot return back to work because it is not their group that called for service withdrawal in the first instance. The stay-at-home instruction has a purpose.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress is aware of NULGE’a position. Also, the national body of our union is also aware, and they have even written a letter to the state government, supporting our stance.

“So, if anybody is now coming up, they must have been paid to do what they are doing. No member of local government in Osun State will follow this useless instruction because they are not registered”, he added.

It would be recalled that Ogungbangbe had in a circular issued on February 16, ordered workers in the third tier of government to withdraw their services and the council secretariats have remained closed since then.