Lent: Pray for wise leaders – CAN urges Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – As Christians around the world begin the Lenten season, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for prayers for the nation’s leaders, urging wisdom and compassion in governance.

In a statement on Ash Wednesday, CAN highlighted the importance of reflection, unity, and sacrifice amid the country’s socio-economic and security challenges.

The statement, signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, also urged prayers for Nigeria’s youth, asking for divine guidance to help them find purpose and opportunity.

CAN President said, “As we observe Ash Wednesday and embark on the sacred season of Lent, I extend heartfelt prayers to all Nigerians—Christians and people of all faiths.

“Lent is a 40-day journey of sacrifice, prayer, and charity, mirroring the time Jesus Christ spent fasting in the wilderness. For us in Nigeria, this season arrives amid rising living costs, insecurity, and daily struggles. Yet, Lent calls us to hope, urging us to look beyond our hardships and draw strength from faith and community.

“As Nigerians, we understand sacrifice and endurance. Lent resonates with the patience of mothers stretching meals, the courage of fathers toiling under the sun, and the faith of children praying for a brighter future.

“I urge Christians to approach this Lenten season sincerely and invite all Nigerians—regardless of creed—to join in this spirit of renewal. Let us pray for our leaders to govern with wisdom and compassion, for our youth to find purpose, and for ourselves to rise above division and build a nation we can all be proud of.

“To the trader in Lagos, the farmer in Benue, the teacher in Kano, the driver in Port Harcourt, the student in Enugu, and all Nigerians: Lent invites reflection on what truly matters. It offers a chance to release bitterness, share resources with neighbours, and seek God’s grace for the journey ahead.”