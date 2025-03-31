Learn from Makinde, try Uromi suspects immediately – Reno Omokri tells Edo Govt

By Nwafor Sunday

Political commentator and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has called on the Edo State Government to swiftly prosecute those responsible for the recent killings of at least sixteen Northerners in Uromi.

According to Omokri, delaying justice could escalate tensions, even if financial compensation is offered to the victims’ families.

In a statement posted on his Facebook handle, Omokri emphasized that the case should be treated as an urgent priority, citing the availability of video evidence that makes it an “open-and-shut case.”

He urged Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to take decisive action and prevent any further deterioration of ethnic relations in the country.

Omokri pointed to the leadership approach of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as an example to follow.

He recalled how Makinde swiftly handled the case of Oodua Nation agitators who stormed the Oyo State Government Secretariat on April 12, 2024. Within hours, Makinde deployed state security forces to arrest the agitators, destroyed their hideouts the next day, and ensured they were brought before a court within 72 hours.

Similarly, he highlighted the quick legal response to the December 18, 2024, Ibadan stampede, where high-profile individuals, including Olori Naomi Silekunola, faced charges within 96 hours.

Omokri, who has lived in the North, stressed that prompt action is essential to easing tensions in the region. “Words alone will not calm the North,” he warned. “The suspects must be arraigned before a judge without delay to prevent retaliatory attacks.”

Urging Nigerians to learn from history, he recalled his stance on the case of Yunusa Yellow, a Northern man who was convicted after impregnating an underage girl, Ese Oruru, in Bayelsa. He reiterated his belief in justice regardless of ethnicity, religion, or region.

“Avenge these Northerners judicially and quickly!” Omokri concluded.