LASTMA rescues 7 injured passengers in multi-vehicle collision

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has rescued seven injured passengers who were involved in multiple-vehicle collision, along Lejina, inward Adamo, on Sabo-Itokin Road near Ikorodu.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made this known in a statement, on Thursday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki said that the collision involved two painted commercial buses and a Lexus 330 Jeep with registration number: KSF 879 JR.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the driver of the Lexus Jeep, who absconded immediately after the incident, anttemptedn to overtake a vehicle on the road.

“According to our findings, he attempted re-enter his lane but lost control, violently colliding with the two fully loaded commercial buses,” he said.

The GM said that LASTMA personnel, in synergy with other security operatives from the Area N Police Division, swiftly secured the accident scene.

He said that they managed the traffic disruptions, and facilitated the full evacuation of the wrecked vehicles to restore normalcy.

“All injured passengers were urgently conveyed to the General Hospital in Ikorodu for immediate medical intervention, by officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS),” Bakare-Oki said.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the injured and wished them swift recovery.

The GM admonished motorists to exercise caution, particularly when overtaking, and to strictly adhere to traffic regulations, to avoid accidents.

He said that the government had strategically positioned road signs to guide motorists, and ensure orderliness on the highways.

Bakare-Oki said that it was imperative that drivers exercised utmost vigilance and confirm absolute clearance before attempting to overtake, as recklessness on the road could have devastating consequences.

He said that LASTMA remained steadfast in its commitment to road safety to safeguard lives and property across Lagos State.