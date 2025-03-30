Lassa fever kills118 Nigerians in 1st quarter of 2025

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, has said that between January and March, Nigeria recorded 3,465 suspected cases of Lassa fever across 91 local government areas in 33 states.

The nation’s disease control and prevention agency in a statement on Sunday by its Head of corporate Communication , Sani Datti, said sadly, “Out of the above figure, 645 cases were confirmed, and sadly, 118 lives lost resulting in a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.3%.”



“Unfortunately, 20 healthcare workers have been infected: 8 in Ondo, 4 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo, 2 in Taraba, 1 in Ebonyi, 2 in Gombe, 1 in Benue, and 1 in Ogun states, “ NCDC added.



NCDC explained that, in line with its commitment to an effective response, it deployed Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to the 10 states of Kogi, Plateau, Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Taraba, Benue, Gombe, and Nasarawa for two weeks between January and March 2025.



“As a result of the evolving nature of the outbreak in some areas, deployments in Edo and Taraba were extended by an additional 10 and 7 days respectively, “ it added.



The Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, said in an effort to respond and strengthen outbreak control, the agency has activated the Lassa Fever National Emergency Operations Centre (LF-EOC) at Response Level 2.



“This activation allows for improved coordination across all the stakeholders (Federal, State, Local Government, Developmental partners and others).



“Moreover, the agency has distributed essential medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPEs) and treatment medications, to affected states.



“Also, targeted, state-specific advisories have been issued to guide the prevention and control of Lassa fever, “ he said.



According to him, “Despite these efforts, several challenges have hindered response efforts. “



“These include weak community-level surveillance, which impedes early detection, and inadequate human and financial resources for treatment, contact tracing, and active case search at both state and community levels.



“Furthermore, treatment centers are experiencing workforce shortages, and many patients delay seeking care, often resorting to self-medication and unorthodox practices, which ultimately prove ineffective.



“Additionally for the best outcomes, individuals suspected of having Lassa fever are advised to seek medical care immediately, “ he further said.



The DG appealed to state governments to support the cost of treatment for Lassa fever and similar diseases.

In addition, he emphasized the critical role of the private sector in ensuring the provision of essential medical supplies and in supporting the public on health awareness initiatives.



He added that preventing Lassa fever requires collective action. While the NCDC and state governments are leading the response, every Nigerian has a role to play in reducing the spread of the virus.



The agency reiterates the importance of healthcare workers consistently applying infection prevention and control (IPC) measures and maintaining a high index of suspicion for Lassa fever.



The NCDC urged citizens to maintain good environmental hygiene practices and skills to prevent rats from accessing homes, food, and utensils.



“These remain the most effective means of prevention, “ it said.