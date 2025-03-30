Lassa Fever claims 118 lives in Q1 2025 – NCDC

…As Centre Ramps Up Response, Calls for Timely Care, Collective Action

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has intensified efforts to curb the spread of Lassa fever following a surge in cases that led to 118 deaths in the first quarter of 2025.

According to NCDC Director General, Dr. Jide Idris, between January and March 2025, the agency recorded 3,465 suspected cases of Lassa fever across 91 Local Government Areas in 33 states. Of these, 645 cases were confirmed, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.3%.

Updating the public on containment efforts, the NCDC noted that the outbreak has been particularly devastating for healthcare workers, with 20 cases recorded among them. The affected states include Ondo (8), Bauchi (4), Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi, Gombe, Benue, and Ogun.

In response to the escalating outbreak, Idris announced the activation of the Lassa Fever National Emergency Operations Centre (LF-EOC) at Response Level 2, aimed at enhancing coordination across Federal, State, and Local Governments, as well as development partners.

To strengthen containment efforts, the NCDC has deployed Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to 10 states, including Kogi, Plateau, and Ondo, with additional teams sent to Edo and Taraba due to the severity of cases.

Medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and treatment medications, have been distributed to affected states, alongside targeted advisories to guide prevention and control measures.

Despite these interventions, challenges remain. Idris highlighted key barriers, including:

Weak community-level surveillance

Limited resources for contact tracing

Shortage of healthcare personnel in treatment centers

Delays in seeking medical care, with many patients resorting to self-medication or alternative treatments that worsen their condition

The NCDC urged Nigerians to seek medical care immediately if they suspect Lassa fever, while also calling on state governments to support treatment costs and for the private sector to assist with medical supplies and public awareness initiatives.

“Preventing Lassa fever is a shared responsibility. While the NCDC and state governments are leading the response, every Nigerian has a role to play in stopping the spread of the virus,” Idris stated.

He also emphasized the need for healthcare workers to maintain strict infection prevention and control (IPC) measures, while citizens should adopt proper hygiene practices to prevent rat infestations, the primary vector for Lassa fever.

Reaffirming the agency’s commitment to public health, Idris stressed that success in controlling the outbreak depends on collective action from all sectors of society.