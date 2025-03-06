LASG offers 15% discount on early 2025 land use payment

The Lagos State Government has officially released the 2025 Land Use Charge (LUC) bill with 15 per cent discount for early payment.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Abayomi Oluyomi, reaffirmed government’s commitment to continuous world-class infrastructure and service delivery to residents.

The statement was made available to newsmen by Mr Adeleke Quadri, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on Thursday in Lagos.

Oluyomi urged property owners across the state to take advantage of the 15 per cent discount on their Land Use Charge by making early payments before the deadline.

While reiterating the importance of Land Use Charge payment, he said it was a crucial revenue source that enabled government to maintain and improve essential public infrastructure.

He listed some of the infrastructure to include roads, healthcare facilities, schools and security enhancements.

Oluyomi listed landmark projects funded through taxpayers’ contributions to include the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT).

“Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, remains steadfast in his vision of building a safe, livable and globally competitive megacity.

“His administration continues to implement policies that drive sustainable development, attract investments and elevate Lagos to the ranks of the world’s most advanced cities.

“This is a call to action for all property owners to support the Lagos State vision by fulfilling your civic duty and paying your Land Use Charge promptly.

“Doing so, shows that you are contributing directly to the growth and development of a greater Lagos that we can all be proud of,” he said.

He urged property owners to pay, using convenient platforms including Internet banking, Bank Deposits, Mobile Payment- through USSD codes, POS available at LUC offices and Lagos Online Assistant-(LOLA -Whatsapp Robotic payment platform).

He added that property owners could also visit walk-in centres listed on the back of their bills for any inquiries or complaints.

Oluyomi urged all property owners to take advantage of the 15 per cent discount by paying early and playing their part in making Lagos a modern, thriving metropolis.