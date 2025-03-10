Lakurawa terrorists kill 13, burn 7 villages in latest Kebbi attack

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

In what appears to be a reprisal attack, suspected terrorists on Sunday stormed Birnin Dede village in Kebbi State, killing 13 people and setting seven villages ablaze.

According to a local resident, Malam Umar, the attackers targeted villages near Birnin Dede, all located in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State. He claimed the assault was in retaliation for the recent killing of their leader, Maigemu, by a combined force of security operatives in the state.

“The terrorists burned down several villages, sparing only one that was protected by soldiers. We seek protection from Allah against this dreaded group,” Malam Umar said via telephone.

The attack follows a security operation led by the Kebbi State Government, during which Maigemu, a notorious terrorist kingpin, was eliminated. The operation was backed by Governor Nasir Idris as part of efforts to curb violent activities in the state.

However, attempts to get a response from the Kebbi State Police Command were unsuccessful, as its spokesperson, SP Nafiu Abubakar, did not respond to calls or text messages requesting further details.