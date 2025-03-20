Lagos tackles teacher indiscipline, truancy in schools

Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Lagos Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, said on Thursday that teacher indiscipline and truancy remain major challenges in the education sector.

He stater this during a Stakeholders Engagement meeting on implementing the National Education Quality Assurance Policy (NEQAP) in Lagos State.

According to him, for learning outcomes to improve, teachers must play a critical role by setting and maintaining high standards.

He noted that teachers should consistently demonstrate discipline in both conduct and professional activities to effectively serve as role models.

“There are many issues to address. Teacher discipline is a key challenge often overlooked. There appears to be no real mechanism to check erring teachers.

“Perhaps there’s no system to replace them, given existing challenges. Issues such as lateness and truancy affect both public and private schools,” he said.

He added that federal schools in Lagos, in spite of being absent from the meeting, likely face similar challenges in discipline and attendance.

“Nonetheless, today’s focus is reviewing the guidelines that will help us supervise and monitor schools effectively in Lagos,” he noted.

He stressed that efforts are ongoing to change the situation, not only in public schools but also within private schools across the state.

“We are working hard to improve education standards in both public and private schools throughout Lagos.

“All stakeholders, public or private, attend our quarterly meetings to review school supervision and monitoring activities,” he said.

These meetings aim to ensure effective teaching, better learning outcomes, and general improvement in school quality.

He urged the Federal Education Quality Assurance Service (FEQAS) to maintain regular collaboration with the state for improved policy implementation.

“The Federal Government must engage with us regularly, not just when new policies are introduced.

“There should be quarterly meetings to review challenges and provide solutions. Consistent synergy and a shared approach are essential nationwide,” he stressed.

Alli-Balogun called for special consideration for the Education Quality Assurance Office, due to their substantial workload.

“That office should receive special privileges, as their responsibilities in Lagos are enormous. The same likely applies at the federal level.

“This will motivate them to perform efficiently and fulfil their duties with energy and commitment.

“We may not be able to change current guidelines, but we should take notes for future reviews when the opportunity arises.

“Education is evolving globally. We must remain prepared and proactive to keep pace with changes,” he stater.

Earlier, Dr Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, Director of FEQAS, said the revised 2023 policy has not been widely implemented due to limited stakeholder awareness.

She stated that stakeholders lacked access to the new policy, which hindered effective implementation across educational institutions.

“Today, all Lagos stakeholders will be introduced to the new policy and its implementation guidelines.

“This meeting allows for discussions and strategies to ensure full implementation of NEQAP, thereby maintaining educational quality and standards,” she said.

She noted the policy highlights that national development depends on the quality of education provided to citizens.

“This shows the vital role of Education Quality Assurance at all government levels,” Yakubu-Oyinloye said.

She emphasised that quality assurance bodies must monitor and maintain standards in all pre-tertiary institutions.

The National Policy on Education 2013 mandates state and federal agencies, along with local education authorities, to supervise all institutions under their jurisdiction.

The reviewed policy covers elements, implementation strategies, and reporting methods for education quality assurance.

“It is hoped we leave here with renewed energy and strategies to fulfil our mandate effectively,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders urged English teachers to strictly follow the official scheme of work.

Others advised private schools against converting special rooms, like laboratories, into classrooms.

Mr Festus Ojajuni, representing private schools, encouraged the adoption of digital learning, stating it is now a global trend.