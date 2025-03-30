Lagos records 10 confirmed Diphtheria cases in 3 months

… Urges Lagosians to maintain personal hygiene as Govt partners WHO, UNICEF to curb spread

By Chioma Obinna

Few weeks after the report of the Diphtheria outbreak at Kings College annexe, Victoria Island, the Lagos State government has officially confirmed 10 cases of diphtheria between January 1 and March 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, the state health authorities have intensified efforts to control the outbreak.

Giving an update on the development on Sunday by the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the number of suspected cases fluctuated significantly during the period, with some days seeing as many as 15 cases reported.

Abayomi revealed that laboratory tests on 76 samples confirmed 10 cases of diphtheria, while 63 returned negative results.

“Three additional samples collected on March 26 are still awaiting results,” he noted.

According to him, the outbreak has affected several Local Government Areas (LGAs), with Eti-Osa recording the highest number of suspected cases at 44. Other LGAs impacted include Alimosho, Badagry, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Ojo, Mushin, and Lagos Island, which have reported varying numbers of suspected and confirmed cases.

To prevent further transmission, Abayomi emphasised that all confirmed cases are required to remain in treatment.

“We urge the public to cooperate with health authorities, as these measures are critical to stopping the spread of the disease,” he said.

“As part of the ongoing response, 21 individuals have received Diphtheria Antitoxin (DAT) treatment, with the highest number of recipients—14—coming from King’s College in Eti-Osa.

“Additional beneficiaries include those from Lagos State Model School in Meiran and various locations in Alimosho, Kosofe, and Badagry.”

The Commissioner further stressed a positive trend: “Although we saw a peak in cases in the third, fourth, and tenth weeks of 2025, the recent decline in case numbers suggests that our containment measures may be starting to take effect.”

He said efforts to track the spread of the disease are also progressing.

“We have identified 118 individuals as potential contacts of confirmed cases. Of these, follow-up has been completed for 100, with 18 still pending. Additionally, 36 individuals across the affected LGAs have received prophylactic treatment,”

Abayomi explained.

He said confirmed cases have been linked to various locations, including King’s College in Eti-Osa, Lagos State Model School in Alimosho, and Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Mushin.

“These areas will remain focal points for intensified interventions, including targeted vaccination campaigns and public health awareness,” he added.

Abayomi further disclosed that vaccination efforts continue, with 36,310 individuals vaccinated so far, including 13,633 healthcare workers. “We are particularly focused on vaccinating close contacts of confirmed cases, suspected patients, and frontline health workers,” he said.

As Lagosians prepare for Eid-el-Fitr, Easter celebrations, and the second-term school vacation, Abayomi urged the public to take extra precautions. “During this festive period, maintaining high levels of hygiene is critical. Wash your hands regularly, use sanitizers, and avoid crowded places,” he advised.

The Commissioner also stressed the importance of prompt reporting of symptoms such as fever, sore throat, runny nose, and neck swelling. “Reporting symptoms early can save lives and help prevent further transmission of diphtheria.”

He explained that treatment is available free of charge at government health facilities.

Abayomi commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his swift and strategic intervention in addressing the outbreak and acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), WHO, and UNICEF. “We continue to work closely with our partners to provide technical assistance and resources,” he said.

The state government remains committed to monitoring the situation and has assured residents that it will continue to intensify surveillance, treatment, and prevention efforts. “We will keep residents informed and urge everyone to adhere to public health advisories to help mitigate this outbreak,” Abayomi added.