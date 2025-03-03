Lagos House of Assembly drama a distraction – CUPP

Lagos Assembly Speaker, Mojisola Meranda

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the ongoing controversy surrounding the position of Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly as a deliberate distraction from governance failures.

National Secretary of CUPP, High Chief Peter Ameh, made this assertion in an interview with Vanguard on Monday in Abuja.

He said, “The recent drama unfolding in the Lagos State House of Assembly appears to me to be a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the government’s shortcomings.”

Ameh questioned whether the actions of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa or Princess Mojisola Meranda could genuinely challenge President Bola Tinubu’s influence, given his stronghold over Lagos politics since 2007.

“It’s questionable whether the actions of Obasa or Meranda could truly challenge Tinubu’s authority, given his enduring influence over Lagos State since 2007. His influence was only interrupted in 2023 through the popular decision of the people when Peter Obi won Lagos State by a wide margin against Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He also raised concerns over the sudden involvement of the police in the Assembly crisis, suggesting that the situation may have been orchestrated for political purposes.

“The sudden involvement of the police, listening to both sides of the conflict, raises suspicions about the authenticity of this development. It’s possible that this is a scripted event aimed at deceiving the public, draining opposition energy, and shifting focus to the dramatic antics of the assembly members.”

Ameh further argued that the political drama in the Assembly follows a pattern of diversionary tactics used to manipulate public perception and shift attention away from critical governance issues.

“The Lagos Assembly drama bears striking similarities to other instances where diversionary tactics have been employed to shift attention away from critical issues. For instance, the hasty settlement of sacked Lagos Water Corporation staff emoluments has been described as a diversionary tactic to distract from the privatization of Lagos water services.”

He urged Lagosians to critically evaluate the motives behind the crisis and ensure that political maneuvering does not come at the expense of the people’s interests.

“The Lagos Assembly drama appears to be a scripted saga designed to divert attention away from more pressing issues. As the situation continues to unfold, it is imperative for us to critically evaluate the motives behind the crisis and ensure that the interests of the people are not compromised for political gain.”