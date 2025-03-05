Lagos Government, Design Week advocate speedy industrialization through PPP

The Lagos State Government, LASG and Design Week have called for increased collaboration between the government and the private sector to expedite the country’s industrialization.

Titi Ogufere, Founder of Design Week, Lagos, emphasized the urgent need for a united effort from government officials, policymakers, and financial institutions to invest in the next phase of Nigeria’s industrialization, which will be primarily driven by design, manufacturing, and innovation.

Speaking at the ongoing Design & Innovation Exhibition, organized by Design Week, Lagos, in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria and the Lagos State Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Ogufere highlighted how nations that have led the world, particularly through technological revolutions or manufacturing excellence, were built on design.

The event also marked the launch of Operation Quadrant Ignite (OQI) by the LASG and featured the unveiling of “In Her Hands: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing in Africa”, a book by Demi Samande, Founder of Majeurs Holdings and SUSU Studios.

Ogufere noted that the theme of this year’s event, “The Road to Industrialisation,” aimed to explore how to bridge the gap between designers and manufacturers to ensure that ideas evolve from concepts into tangible products. She asserted, “History has shown us that design and industrialization go hand in hand. True economic progress is driven by design, manufacturing, and innovation. The nations that have led the world—whether through technological revolutions or manufacturing excellence—have been built by design.”

Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, emphasized that Lagos remains a hub for industrialization and innovation. She added that industrialization is a collective responsibility for both the government and the private sector.

Ambrose-Medebem revealed that, as part of efforts to transform the Lekki Economic Zone (LEZ) into Africa’s leading destination for manufacturing, trade, and investment, the LASG has introduced Operation Quadrant Ignite (OQI) to strengthen the region’s infrastructure. She noted, “The Lagos State Industrial Policy (LSIP) 2025–2030” is not just a vision but a structured roadmap designed to elevate Lagos into a globally competitive industrial hub.