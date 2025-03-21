Lagos council boss dies after long illness, residents mourn

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mrs. Bolatito Shobowale, has passed away.

The council area has been thrown into mourning following the announcement of her death on Friday. Shobowale, the third executive chairman of the LCDA, had reportedly been battling an undisclosed illness for a long time before she succumbed.

The acting chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni (OLO 1), confirmed the tragic news in a heartfelt tribute, describing her passing as both shocking and devastating.

Oluwaloni was sworn in as acting chairman just days ago by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu following the prolonged absence of the substantive chairman. He revealed that he received the sad news while on an official assignment at the Lagos State Secretariat.

“Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Shobowale was more than a leader; she was a mother, a mentor, and a pillar of strength to many. Her passion for grassroots development, resilience in governance, and deep love for the people of Ayobo-Ipaja will never be forgotten,” he said.

Shobowale was widely regarded as a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in the growth and transformation of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA. During her tenure, she championed infrastructural development, improved healthcare, and community empowerment initiatives, laying a strong foundation that continues to benefit residents.

In his tribute, Oluwaloni emphasized that her legacy of selfless service, integrity, and commitment to good governance would continue to inspire future generations. He extended his condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

“As we bid farewell to this remarkable leader, we take solace in the fact that her impact will live on in the hearts and lives of those she served. May the Almighty grant her eternal rest and give us the strength to uphold the values she stood for,” he added.

Residents of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA have also expressed deep sorrow over her passing, remembering her dedication, accessibility, and unwavering commitment to their welfare.

As arrangements for her final rites unfold, the entire LCDA mourns the loss of a leader whose light will forever shine in the history of Ayobo-Ipaja.