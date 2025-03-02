Lagos Assembly orders staff to work from home amid leadership crisis

Lagos House of Assembly members.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State House of Assembly has directed all staff and legislative aides to work remotely from home indefinitely to prevent potential violence arising from the ongoing leadership crisis.

The directive, issued by Acting Clerk Mr. Babatunde Ottun Abubakar in a memo addressed to all staff, was aimed at ensuring their safety and preventing a breakdown of law and order. The memo, titled “Amendment to Remote Work Schedule Arrangement,” emphasized that the measure was necessary pending the resolution of the leadership dispute.

“To this end, all categories of staff at the Assembly, LAHASCOM, and Legislative Aides are requested to work remotely from home until further notice,” the memo stated. It further assured staff of the commitment of the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Princess) Lasbat Mojisola Meranda, to their safety and a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Leadership Crisis Unfolds

The Lagos Assembly has been embroiled in a power struggle following the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and ex-Clerk Olalekan Onafeko by 32 lawmakers on January 13, 2025. Obasa was replaced by his former deputy, Mojisola Meranda, as the substantive Speaker.

Tensions escalated when operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the Assembly complex, sealing offices and preventing lawmakers from holding plenary. However, the lawmakers forced their way into the chambers under heavy tension and proceeded with a session, during which they adjourned indefinitely and declared a vote of confidence in Meranda.

Three Assembly staff members are currently on trial for allegedly assaulting DSS operatives during the standoff.

Obasa, who has rejected his removal as unconstitutional, stormed the Assembly on February 27 with heavy security, broke into the Speaker’s office, and resumed duty. His supporters have since laid siege to the Assembly complex, demanding his reinstatement.

In response, Obasa has taken legal action against Meranda, the Lagos Assembly, and 36 lawmakers, challenging his removal. The Ikeja Court has set March 7, 2025, for hearing the case.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, in a circular issued earlier, officially recognized the leadership change and urged staff to support the new Speaker and Acting Clerk.