Lagos Assembly crisis: Acting clerk hospitalised after DSS’ visit

Lagos State Assembly

Staff worried as clerk halts bank withdrawals

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS— THERE was panic among staff members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, when the acting Clerk, Mr. Ottun Babatunde, was rushed to hospital shortly after returning from the office of Department of State Services, DSS, on invitation.

Babatunde, who has been displaced from acting as clerk, was said to have complained of dizziness after honouring the invitation by DSS over petition of alleged incitement filed against him by the former and suspended Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko.

He claimed that the National Industrial Court sitting in Lagos has sacked the acting clerk of the House, Babatunde, who was appointed by the then Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, who is now deputy speaker.

A credible source, who preferred anonymity, said the incident, which happened about 1pm sent the staff in panic mode as information spread that Babatunde has been rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment after leaving DSS’ office.

The source said: “Mr. Ottun was yesterday afternoon taken to the DSS’ office in Shangisha, in company of a senior staff, Mr. Seyi. He was later released late in the evening and asked to report the next day.

“The invitation was based on a petition written by the removed clerk, Onafeko, who alleged that Babatunde incited staff against him while in attempt to gain entry into his office in apparent defiance to Industrial Court’s order on status quo to remain in the wake of the crisis rocking the assembly, among other allegations.

“Today, he decided to honour the invitation. He went in company of his lawyer, a Senior Advocate. About noon, the news started filtering in that Mr Ottun has been rushed to the hospital from DSS’ office after complaining of dizziness.

“Upon receipt of the information, we were further saddened by the development over the leadership tussle of the House, which has negatively impacted on the staff and management of the assembly.

“We later heard that after few hours, he was discharged and taken to his resident.”

The staff, who were in pensive mood, lamented that the running of affairs of the assembly has been dragging lately following order by Onafeko, asking banks to halt release of assembly funds till further notice.

“Both legislative and correspondence activities of the assembly have been brought to their lowest ebb as Onafeko, who forcefully returned into office after his removal, ordered banks to stop payment of running costs and other utilities till further notice. You can imagine what we, staff, are going through presently.

“As you can see for yourself, the atmospheric mood around the Assembly, it is a shadow of itself,” the source told Vanguard.

Recall that on February 26, 2025, a mild drama ensued at the Lagos State House of Assembly, when Onafeko appeared at the complex to resume duty in his office but was politely turned back from gaining access.

Onafeko was the clerk of the House before January 13, 2025, when he was removed with Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker. Obasa was on Monday re-elected as speaker after series of interventions by the leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, and influential personalities.

Onafeko went with his lawyer, two security personnel and DSS operatives, as well as one unidentified person in attempt to reclaim his seat as clerk but was intercepted and denied access.

“He, the suspended clerk was politely told by the lawyer of the State Assembly to leave the complex peacefully as the matter is already in court,” an eyewitness told Vanguard.

In a viral video, Onafeko was seen being booed, jeered and chased away by staff who chanted unfavorable slogans at him, showing their discontent to his appearance at the Assembly.

The management of the Assembly, in a statement by the Chief Security Officer, Kushoro Idowu, condemned the development.

The statement, titled “Unauthorized Entry into the Lagos State House of Assembly Premises by Suspended Clerk, Mr. Olalelekan Onafeko’, condemned the unauthorized and forceful entry of suspended Clerk, Onafeko into the Assembly premises, following the announcement of his suspension on the floor of the House by the Two-Third of the House members.

The statement read: “It was on record that he came in with unknown men and blocked the Assembly staff gate with his car at approximately 9 am today, (Wednesday). He later went to the Clerk’s Office with the intent to break into the office.

“This act of defiance constitutes a clear disregard for legislative protocols and security regulations. The leadership of the house views this act ion as an affront to the integrity of the institution and will take all necessary steps uphold discipline and order within its premises.

“Olalekan Onafeko has a suit filed against the Assembly, the Acting Clerk, the State Government, among others, in court, he should therefore focus on the legal process instead of disrupting activities in the assembly.”