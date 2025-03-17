Lagos APC welcomes Jandor, says more to join party in weeks

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has welcomed the 2023 PDP governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), and his loyalists back to its fold.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adediran, who resigned from the PDP on March 3, citing lack of discipline in the party and betrayal by its leaders, announced his return to APC on Monday.

Recall that Adediran, a leader of Lagos4Lagos Movement and former APC governorship aspirant, defected from the party to PDP in 2021.

Reacting in an interview with NAN, the State APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said that the party was excited to welcome Adediran back to its fold.

“He (Adediran) is welcome home.

“We are happy that he now appreciates the fact that Lagos State is still better and safer in the hands of the progressives, who have enjoyed uninterrupted trust and confidence of our people since the inception of this dispensation.

“We believe there is sufficient opportunity for him to contribute his quota to the continuous success of our government and growth of our party.

“We are expecting more defectors in the days ahead,” Oladejo said