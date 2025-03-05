Kogi central stakeholders threaten to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Kogi Central stakeholders have issued a warning to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, threatening to initiate a recall process against her due to her ongoing public feud with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction with her conduct, the stakeholders have urged the Senate to take disciplinary action against her, arguing that her behaviour is distracting her from her legislative duties.

In a statement signed by AbdulRaheem Adeku, Convener of the Kogi Central Concerned Stakeholders, the group criticised Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for failing to focus on her legislative mandate and for engaging in actions that do not serve the common good.

They warned that they would commence the recall process against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan if she continues to ‘misuse’ her privilege of representation.

The statement reads: “We, the Kogi Central Concerned Stakeholders, have observed with utmost dismay the ongoing dispute between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and our senator, Natasha Akpoti. We wish to firmly dissociate ourselves from these unfolding events, which have become a national concern.

“As a revered institution of government, it is essential to acknowledge that the National Assembly has established rules that must be adhered to in order to maintain order. Regrettably, we note that what should have been a simple compliance issue has devolved into a vitriolic exchange.

“It is alarming to witness the numerous allegations and counter-allegations circulating in both social and conventional media since the sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, subjecting the peaceful people of Kogi Central to unwarranted public scrutiny.

“We urge Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to recognise her position as an equal among her peers in the red chamber, to act as a distinguished member, and to concentrate on the mandate entrusted to her by her constituents. She must refrain from distracting others with events that yield no common good.

“This behaviour is not in line with our character; thus, we, the Kogi Central Concerned Stakeholders, may be compelled to initiate the recall process if the current public abuse of her privilege of representation continues.

“We call upon the Senate to undertake the necessary disciplinary measures to serve as a deterrent to other serving senators.”