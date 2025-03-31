Killing of 16 in Edo: IPOB calls for vigilance amid ethnic tensions in Nigeria

IPoB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged the Igbo community in Northern Nigeria to remain vigilant and prepared for self-defense amid rising ethnic tensions. The group alleges that some individuals are inciting violence against the Igbo population following the recent killing of alleged Hausa hunters in Edo State.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group cautioned against any retaliatory attacks on the Igbo in the North. IPOB claimed that recent threats and incidents targeting the Igbo community stem from long-standing ethnic conflicts in the country.

IPOB also advised indigenous Northern communities, particularly the Hausa people, to remain cautious and not be drawn into conflicts that could destabilize the region. The group emphasized that ethnic violence benefits no one and urged all Nigerians to resist being used as tools for conflict.

Furthermore, the group reiterated its call for heightened security awareness among the Igbo in Northern Nigeria and in the South-East region. IPOB reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Igbo lives and properties while advocating for the peaceful dissolution of Nigeria’s colonial-era structure.

The statement concluded with a call for unity among indigenous ethnic groups in Nigeria, asserting that collective efforts are necessary to ensure peace and security for all communities.