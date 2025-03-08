Kidnappers demand gun, N200m to release Catholic priest, seminarian

…We are not aware – police

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE kidnappers of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Philip Ekeli and a seminarian, Peter Andrew, it was gathered on Saturday evening are demanding a whopping N200 million, two members of their gang and a gun before they would release their victims.

The two were kidnapped on Monday night at the St Peter Catholic Church, Ivukwa in Etsako East local government area of Edo State.

But while responding to a distress call, vigilante members backed by security agencies killed one of the gang members while another was said to have escaped with gunshot injuries and may have died in the forest.

Though the Catholic Church is yet to officially react to this latest information, a resident of the community who wants to remain anonymous said on phone “I just confirmed from the village, they have opened communication but they are demanding for N200 million, a gun and two of their gang members.

“You know one of their members was killed during the incident and another escaped into the bush with injuries, that is the situation for now.”

But when contacted, the Police PublicRelations Officer, Moses Yamu said he was not aware of such development adding that “in situations like this, there are bound to be all manner of insulations somebody even called me yesterday to say that he read that they have even killed the Reverend Father but for now I am not aware of this development.”