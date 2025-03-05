Kidnapped boy found 1,500 miles away seven years after abduction

A boy abducted seven years ago has been found safe in Colorado after appearing on Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries.

Abdul Aziz Khan, 14, was kidnapped in 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia and was discovered 1,500 miles away when police responded to a burglary, per report from DailyMail UK.

Officers found two children in a car outside the home, while two adults—Rabia Khalid and Elliot Blake Bourgeois—were inside.

The pair were arrested after emerging from the house.

Authorities later identified Khalid as Aziz’s mother, wanted for kidnapping him from his father.

She and Bourgeois face multiple charges, including Second Degree Kidnapping and Identity Theft, with bail set at $1 million each.

Aziz is now in protective custody.

His family said, “We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found… Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together.”

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly praised his deputies: “Their ability to recognize the discrepancies in the suspects’ story… ultimately led to the safe recovery of a child who had been missing for seven long years.”

The U.S. Marshals Service thanked Netflix for publicising the case.

Marshal Enix Smith III stated, “This significant development follows a lengthy seven-year search… We would like to thank NCMEC, Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries, and Crimestoppers GNO for directing the public’s attention to this matter.”

