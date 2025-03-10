Keyamo, Sobotie, Dafinone, Okotete other APC heavyweights receive Great Ogboru in Ughelli

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

HEAVY weights from Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) weekend witnessed a historic political realignment as Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, a long-time opposition leader and grassroots mobilizer, was officially received back into the party.

The event, which took place on Sunday, drew prominent APC stakeholders across the state and was marked by a strong call for unity, reconciliation, and collective leadership.

A key highlight of the gathering was the declaration by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), who firmly stated that he is not the sole leader of Delta APC, dismissing narratives that sought to portray him as such.

Keyamo also dismissed claims that Ogboru had truly left the party, describing his absence as a temporary retreat.

“Our big brother, Great Ogboru, and his supporters didn’t leave the party; we know what happened. They only went to hide, and today, we have just opened the trap where they went to hide to bring them back.

“So, they didn’t leave, they’re still at home. Today is a welcome, back event; we just opened the door and said, ‘Come back.’ We don’t want you to lock yourself where you locked yourself again,” Keyamo said.

The minister criticized attempts by some individuals to undermine the event, revealing that efforts were made to disrupt mobilization and even cancel the gathering through radio announcements.

“Yesterday, as we were mobilizing to come for this event, somebody went on the radio to say they had canceled the event. That is the height of desperation,” he remarked.

Keyamo highlighted Ogboru’s impressive political track record, recalling that at the peak of the PDP’s dominance in Delta State, he won 12 local governments, secured nine House of Assembly seats, and a Senate seat.

“When he was achieving all these, he was not holding any key position in Abuja. This is what our sister called organic leadership,” he noted.

Keyamo attributed the APC’s poor performance in the 2023 elections to the concentration of power in the hands of one individual, likening it to an emperor’s rule.

“The reason we lost in 2023 was because someone held the entire party structure like an emperor and was distributing it the way he liked,” he stated.

He commended the APC Delta State Chairman, Omene Sobotie, for initiating the restructuring and reconciliation process, which led to the constitution of the reconciliation committee, headed by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.

“It was part of the recommendation of the committee that there should be a College of Leaders, which is the inner caucus. Some people are saying the College of Leaders is not in the APC constitution—then they should show me where ‘sole leader’ is in the constitution,” Keyamo argued.

He stressed that the APC in Delta State would now operate under collective leadership.

“From today, anywhere you see these leaders going, follow them. I am not a sole leader of the party; I am saying it today that I am not a sole leader. I am one of the leaders, not the sole leader. When they wrote ‘Keyamo versus this,’ it’s a lie. I didn’t ask them to write that. We are in a collective leadership,” he declared.

In his remarks, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru reaffirmed his commitment to working with the APC leadership to ensure the party’s victory in Delta State.

“I want to thank the State Chairman of the party, Chief Omene Sobotie, and all the leaders here today. Today, I have come to join hands with the College of Leaders to continue from where we stopped, to try our best and to give our all to ensure that not only will APC be the ruling party in this state, but that one day it will be said that when APC took over Delta State, the lives of the people changed,” he said.

However, he cautioned against seeking power for personal gain, emphasizing that their mission must be for the betterment of Delta State.

“If we are trying to take over the state because we want to do business as usual, may God not allow us to succeed. But if it is the will of God that the people of Delta State must have a better life and enjoy the dividends of democracy, then let us do everything to take over so that our lives will be better,” Ogboru declared.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support, as conveyed by Minister Keyamo.

“Let me also say a very big thank you to Mr. President for the assurance of his support as has been revealed to us by the Minister,” he added.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of Sen. Ede Dafinone, Chief A.K. Idigu welcomed Ogboru’s return and underscored its importance to the APC’s future electoral success.

“For every party leader and member who desires APC’s success in future elections, embracing Chief Ogboru’s return is not just strategic but essential. His presence strengthens our ranks and boosts our chances of achieving victory,” he said.

Paulinus Akpeki, APC Delta Central Chairman, who presented Ogboru to the State Chairman and leaders, hailed his return as a victory for the party and urged all members to work together for a common purpose.

“Our mission is clear: to serve our people with dedication, foster development, and ensure that the APC remains a beacon of hope and progress. Let us set aside past grievances and focus on what truly matters—the welfare of our people and the prosperity of our state,” he emphasized.

Also speaking, Hon. Stella Okotete, Executive Director of NEXIM Bank, said, “The APC today is standing tall above the PDP in Delta State because of all of you here, not because of one individual. Some people think the APC will weaken—my friend, you are lying! We are marching forward!” she declared.

She vowed that by 2027, the APC would secure Delta State’s governorship, all three senatorial seats, and all ten House of Representatives seats.

“We have our three senatorial candidates, we have two House of Reps members, and I can tell you that by 2027, we will have the governorship seat. Victory is sure!” she proclaimed.