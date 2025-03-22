Nnamdi Kanu accepts former attorney general, Agabi as new lead counsel

Nnamdi Kanu

…says Agabi’s coming into the case is to balance Kanu’s fury with the court’s dignity

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI – Wife of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Uchechi Kanu, yesterday said her husband has accepted two time Attorney General and Minister of Justice in Nigeria, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, as the new Lead Counsel in his case with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Kanu’s wife said that her husband did not only accept Chief Agabi, as his lead counsel, but also accepted the need for the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, to address the court of Justice James Omotosho, on what transpired at Justice Binta Nyako’s Court, that shook the foundations of the Nigerian Judiciary.

In a statement personally signed by Uchechi, the IPoB leader’s wife, and made available to Vanguard by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, she said Chief Agabi, stepping into Mazi Kanu’s brief, acted to smooth the ruffled feathers in some segments of the bar and bench, caused by his legitimate, anger-fueled outbursts against Justice Binta Nyako’s court that led to her recusal.

Uchechi Kanu’s statement read, “In the Court today, my husband, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, accepted the need for Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, the new Lead Counsel in his case with Nigerian Federal Government, to address the court of Justice James Omotosho, on what transpired at Binta Nyako’s court, that shook the foundations of the Nigerian judiciary.”

“This clarifications were duly delivered by Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, a towering figure, twice Attorney-General, twice Minister of Justice, and a former Senator.

“Chief Agabi, stepping into Onyendu’s brief, acted to smooth the ruffled feathers in some segments of the bar and bench, caused by his legitimate anger-fueled outbursts against Justice Binta Nyako’s court that led to her recusal.

“Chief Kanu Agabi’s stature demanded it; he couldn’t represent Onyendu without restoring decorum acceptable to the Abuja bench in particular and the judiciary in general. Remarkably, Justice James Omotosho presiding, also apologized to Onyendu for the prolonged delay and mishandling of his trial over the years, acknowledging his ordeal at the hands of the Federal High Court Abuja.

“Chief Agabi’s move was strategic, balancing Onyendu’s fury with the court’s dignity. I suggest we read the full text of the statement before commenting. Chief Agabi spoke in his own personal capacity and his vision for an amicable resolution (dialogue) and peaceful co-existence. It is not rocket science.”