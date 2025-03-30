Kano Govt constitutes delegation to engage Edo Govt over Uromi killings

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government has constituted a high-powered delegation to visit and engage with the Edo State government over mob action and killings of 16 northern travelers in Uromi, Edo State.

The State’s Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya, who disclosed this, said the delegation is saddled with the task of engaging and collaborating with the Edo State government in efforts to identify the perpetrators and ensure justice for the victims.

Waiya reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure justice for the victims of the barbaric act.

“The Kano State Government is deeply saddened by the recent tragic incident in Edo State that resulted in the loss of innocent lives, the majority of who were indigenes of Kano State. This unfortunate development has caused great concern to the government and the good people of the State.

“In response to this distressing event, the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the establishment of a High-Powered Delegation to travel to Edo State with immediate effect. The delegation is tasked with engaging the Edo State Government and collaborating in the efforts to identify the perpetrators and ensure justice for the victims. The committee would also meet the leadership of the Hausa community in Edo State to discuss the issue and offer suggestions.

“The affected individuals, who were on a legitimate adventure traveling from Port Harcourt en route to Uromi, in Edo State, deserve justice, and the Kano State Government is committed to ensuring that their rights are protected.

“The Kano State Government urges all citizens to remain calm and avoid any actions that could escalate tensions. It reassures the public that all necessary diplomatic and legal measures are being deployed to address the situation. The government is also in close communication with Edo State Government officials and the security agencies to ensure justice to the affected families.

“Furthermore, the Kano State Government expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prays for the peaceful repose of the departed souls. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to the protection of its people and would continue to work closely with relevant authorities to ensure that justice prevails,” Waiya, however, stated.