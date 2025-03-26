Kano gov loses media aide

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has lost his Senior Special Assistant on Radio, Abdullahi Tanka Galadanci.

Galadanci passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

In a statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, Governor Yusuf expressed profound sorrow over the loss, describing Galadanci as a dedicated and invaluable member of the administration whose contributions to the state’s media and communication landscape were significant.

“The demise of Abdullahi Tanka Galadanci is a great loss to our administration and the entire Kano State.

“His commitment and passion for enhancing our communication channels will be deeply missed.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” the governor stated.

The burial rites for Galadanci have been performed according to the Islamic injunctions.