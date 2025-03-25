Kaduna train attack: Tukur Mamu’s trial suffers setback due to absence of witnesses

Mamu

The trial of Tukur Mamu, the “terrorist negotiator”, was on Tuesday, stalled due to the absence of the witnesses in court.

The trial was scheduled to proceed before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

However, when the matter was called, lawyer to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), David Kaswe, informed the court of their challenge.

Kaswe said though the prosecution still had three more witnesses to call to establish its case against Mamu, he said the next witness, who had already been prepared to testify, told them last night that he would not be able to come to Abuja.

The lawyer further said that another witness who would have given his evidence and tendered the exhibits in the case could not come because the exhibits keeper was not around.

“This is the challenge we have my lord,” he said, seeking an adjournment.

Responding, Johnson Usman, SAN, who appeared for Mamu, expressed sadness over the development.

The senior lawyer, who did not oppose Kaswe’s application for adjournment, however informed the court of their complaints.

Usman alleged that his client, a Muslim, had not been allowed to go for his prayer since he was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

He also alleged that Mamu’s relatives were being prevented from seeing him against the court order.

Besides, the lawyer said though the court ordered that his client should be allowed to have access to a doctor of his choice, he said after his doctor prescribed a BP Digital Kit for his client, the DSS officers refused to allow the family come with equipment.

He said even though the security agency insisted that the device would be provided for the defendant, they were yet to do that.

Justice Ekwo, therefore, directed the prosecution and the defence lawyers to work together and report back to the court within seven days on the step taken to resolve the issues.

The judge adjourned the matter until May 6, May 7 and May 8 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had, on March 21, 2023, arraigned Mamu for allegedly aiding terrorist operations in the country.

He was arraigned on a 10-count terrorism charge but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Kaduna-based Islamic scholar was accused of collecting various sums of money in different currencies from families of victims of the train attack, on behalf of the Boko Haram terrorists sect.

The federal government told the court that investigations revealed that the defendant collected an aggregate sum of $420, 000 from families of the victims, as well as N21 million from another set of families of the train attack.

It further alleged that Mamu concealed funds he earned from services he rendered to the terrorist organisation, in his residence in Kaduna State.

It told the court that the defendant had sometime in 2022, in Kaduna State, received ransom payments in the sum of N500, 000 on behalf of the Boko haram terrorist group, from families of the train attack that were held as hostages.

More so, in the charge that was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mr M.B. Abubakar, FG added that the defendant exchanged voice note communications with one Baba Adamu, identified as spokesperson of the Boko Haram, in relation to acts of terrorism.

It maintained that the defendant acted in breach of the Terrorism Prevention, Prohibition Act, 2022.

Mamu, however, denied all the allegations