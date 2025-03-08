Kaduna issues land title in 24 hours – govt tells investors, developers

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has simplified the processes of getting Certificates of Occupancy in Kaduna State, as investors, developers and the general public can now get the document within 24 hours.

The Director General of Kaduna Geographic Information Services(KADGIS), Dr. Bashir Ibrahim Garba, said that this improvement is part of the Governor’s commitment to support the Ease of Doing Business in Kaduna State.

Dr Garba stated that “Governor Uba Sani is one of the few Governors in Nigeria that have achieved this success. He is committed to creating a conducive business environment that encourages investment and economic growth in Kaduna State, provides jobs and improves Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)”

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the Director General enumerated the process to be followed in order to obtain an accelerated C of O which attracts a higher fee.

‘’Upon acceptance of grant of Right of Occupancy, perfection of deeds ( in the case of assignment) and payment of all requisite fees, a Certificate of Occupancy is generated in KADGIS.

‘’The draft certificate undergoes thorough quality check to ensure that all errors which were commonly found on C of Os before May 29th, 2023, are eliminated before it is printed and forwarded to the Governor for execution,’’ he added.

According to Dr Garba, the Governor will then promptly execute and return the document to KADGIS within 24 hours for scanning, registration and recording at the Deed Registry.

The Director General added that the document will then be forwarded to Conveyance Unit of the Customer Service, which will contact the owner for collection.

He advised customers who have ‘’applied for C of Os but were unable to get them within the record 24 hours, to immediately contact KADGIS for further clarification and guidance.’’

According to him, long delays in the issuance of Cof Os, may either be as a result of incomplete information or other related queries, adding that in most cases, KADGIS staff must have contacted this category of customers by phone without success.

He advised land owners to process and secure their C of Os because the documents ‘’will give them legitimacy and needed recognition as the legal owners of their property by government.’’