Kaduna group lists 12 ‘unstoppable reasons’ Uba Sani must continue in 2027

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna Democrats League (KDL) ,a group, has declared Governor Uba Sani’s re-election in 2027 as “unstoppable,” citing 12 compelling achievements that made his continuity a necessity for the state.

At a press conference held at Arewa House, Kaduna, on Wednesday, the league’s Director of Mobilization, Hadiza Mohammed, outlined the Governor’s landmark successes in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

Top on the list is his promotion of religious harmony, which KDL described as a model for national unity. The group also highlighted his administration’s extensive road projects covering 827km, attraction of major foreign investments—including a $28 million Kuwait Fund for education and a $350 million hydrogen plant from Qatar’s CGK Global—alongside massive agricultural support benefiting 120,000 farmers.

The league also praised the governor’s commitment to healthcare, pointing out his administration’s allocation of 15% of the state budget to the sector, upgrading 290 Primary Healthcare Centres, and earning Kaduna multiple awards, including recognition as the second-best state in functional healthcare services.

Other highlights included the groundbreaking “A Kori Talauci” war on poverty, which has provided economic relief to millions, the establishment of a Women and Children Centre offering legal and psychosocial support, and major advances in technology with the introduction of a Tech-Enabled Startups Development Law in collaboration with Google.

KDL further emphasized the Governor’s role in strengthening APC’s internal democracy in Kaduna, securing endorsements from 225 councillors and 23 LG chairmen for his second term.

Describing Uba Sani as the “most pro-poor governor in Northern Nigeria,” KDL stated that his rural-focused policies and grassroots development projects remain unmatched.

“Given these 12 irresistible reasons, Uba Sani’s continuity in 2027 is not just an option; it is an unstoppable necessity,” the group added.