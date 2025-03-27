Kaduna Govt to recruit 1,800 health workers

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved the recruitment of 1,800 staff to fill the personnel gaps across all the Primary Health Care(PHC) facilities in the state.

A statement issued by the Commissioner of Health, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, on Thursday, stated that the recruitment would strengthen the State’s leading role in Primary Health Care.

According to Hajiya Umma, the recruitment will directly address the gaps in Human Resources at the facilities, leading to a significant reduction in maternal and child mortalities and improving the well-being of Kaduna citizens.

The statement recalled that 255 PHC facilities are being revitalized, state-of-the-art equipment is being provided, and essential drugs are being distributed across the state.

Hajiya Umma disclosed that all 255 Primary Healthcare Centers in Kaduna State will be remodeled and upgraded to Level 2 status as part of Governor Uba Sani’s administration’s overhaul of the health sector.

According to her, the upgraded PHCs will manage uncomplicated diabetes and uncomplicated hypertension, resuscitate severe asthma and provide assisted delivery, among other essential services.

The Commissioner added that Governor Uba Sani’s administration has been giving the health sector the desired attention since it assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The statement noted that ‘’the efforts of His Excellency have been recognized with 10 awards, both national and international, including the prestigious Excellence Award by the International Supply Chain Education Alliance (ISCEA).’’

‘’Under the present administration, quality healthcare is not a privilege but a fundamental human right, and this explains why the PHC Leadership Challenge that Kaduna State received ranked the state as the best in Primary Health Care in the North West zone,’’ Hajiya Umma added.

