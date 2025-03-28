Kaduna Govt braces to contain Avian Influenza

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has assured the public that it is working round the clock with stakeholders to swiftly contain and control the Avian Influenza outbreak in the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Murtala Muhammed Dabo, residents were urged to remain calm, as the Department of Veterinary Services is implementing necessary measures to mitigate the outbreak.

According to the statement, following the confirmation of the first case of Avian Influenza in Nigeria in January 2025, affecting Kano, Plateau, and Rivers States, the Kaduna government, under Governor Senator Uba Sani, has prioritized protecting agricultural investments. Funds have been promptly released to enhance biosecurity measures across the poultry sector.

To curb the spread of the disease, the government has undertaken the following actions: Engagement with all stakeholders in the poultry industry. Procurement and distribution of disinfectants for decontaminating live bird markets and poultry farms. Deployment of decontamination equipment to relevant stakeholders.

Statewide weekly disinfection and decontamination of slaughter slabs and abattoirs in all Local Government Areas.

Public awareness campaigns through various media platforms.

Active surveillance at all entry points into the state.

The statement reassured the public that the state’s rapid response teams are on the ground, actively working to contain the outbreak by implementing necessary control measures in affected areas.

“The public should remain calm as His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani, is fully committed and providing all necessary support to end the outbreak, safeguard the poultry industry, and ensure food security in the state,” the statement concluded.