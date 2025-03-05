Kaduna Court sentences 2 to death, 1 life term for rape

Court

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Commissioner of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Services in Kaduna State, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, has disclosed that two persons, identified as John Moses, and Yakubu Mohammed, have been sentenced to death by hanging over a two-count charge of rape in Kaduna, while Mustapha Musa would go for a life term, for a similar offense.

She said the ministry had secured the three convictions of rape charges between June 2024 and February 2025, adding that the convictions were a good development and hoped it would serve as a deterrence to would-be offenders.

“The ministry secured a conviction on the 7th day of June 2024 before Hon. Justice Nana in KDH/KAD/57c/2023; State Vs. John Moses, wherein the Defendant was convicted in a two counts charge of rape and incest under Section 258 1 of the Penal Code Law 2017 as amended and sentenced to death by hanging and surgical castration.”

“The ministry also secured a conviction on the 6th day of February 2025 before Hon. Justice B. Yusuf in KDH/KAD/69c/2023; State Vs. Yakubu Mohammed, wherein the Defendant was convicted on a two counts charge of Rape under Section 258 1 of the Penal Code Law 2017 as amended and sentenced to death by hanging and surgical castration.”

“The ministry again secured another conviction on the 24th day of February 2025 before Hon. Justice Isa Aliyu in KDH/KAD/66c/2021; State Vs. Mustapha Musa, wherein the Defendant was convicted on a two counts charge of Rape under Section 258 of the Penal Code Law and sentenced to life imprisonment,” she stated.

She said the cases were handled by M.P. Danjuma Esq. and Halimatu S. Bello Esq.

