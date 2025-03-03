Just in: Tense atmosphere as armed personnel take over Lagos Assembly complex

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Stern, armed security personnel have cordoned off the premises of Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, as lawmakers are set to hold an emergency plenary session on Monday, March 3, 2025, amid tense situation.

As early as 7 am, the heavy presence of security, which had been stationed at the assembly promises and environs for about two weeks, got boosted on Monday, ahead of likely change in leadership of the Lagos House.

It was gathered that the newly elected Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, is expected to tender her resignation as speaker to pave way for the emergence of a new speaker to be in tandem with the zoning arrangement for candidates from the west zone.

Meanwhile, men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and armed men from the Police Command have taken strategic positions around the premises, with every guest, including staff being searched thoroughly before being allowed access to the complex.

One of the staff, who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, said: “The atmosphere in the Assembly this morning is very tensed with heavy security around the Assembly.

“It was difficult for the staff to gain access to the Assembly. It took me over an hour before I was allowed into the premises.”

Recall that after weeks of political maneuvering and interventions, President Bola Tinubu and top leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over the weekend, reached a resolution on the crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The decision, it was gathered, which followed series of high-level meetings, solidifies Mudashiru Obasa’s removal as Speaker, albeit allowing him a soft landing by commuting his removal to resignation.

Reliable sources from the Presidential Villa disclosed that prominent party chieftains, including former APC National Chairman Bisi Akande, ex-Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba, Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake, and an undisclosed former Lagos commissioner, engaged with Tinubu on the issue.

Details later…