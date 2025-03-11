Suspected meningitis outbreak kills 26 in Kebbi – Govt

The Kebbi government has confirmed that 26 people have died following a suspected outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The three local governments are Aliero, Gwandu and Jega.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Musa Ismaila, confirmed this during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“In week seven, we are saddled with the unfortunate situation of an outbreak, with a rising number of cases more than usual, characterised by symptoms like fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhoea and sensitivity to light.

“A total of 248 suspected cases was line-listed; 11 samples were taken and sent to the National Reference Laboratory, Abuja, for confirmation.

“Two sample results turned negative from the national reference laboratory in Abuja, one in Jega and another one in Gwandu LGAs.

“Nine sample results are pending from the National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.

“26 deaths – Gwandu 15, Jega 6, Aliero 4 and Argungu 1,” he explained.

Ismaila said that an advocacy visit to stakeholders was carried out in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

He added that the state government had released N30 million to purchase drugs and other consumables for the responsive activity to cushion the effect.

He also said that drugs and other commodities had been distributed to affected local government areas.

“Isolation centres were set up in Gwandu, Jega and Aliero, while drugs and other consumables were also provided,” he said.

The commissioner, then, called on the general public to comply with health instructions and report any suspected case to the nearest health facility for necessary action. (NAN)