Just in: Senate recommends written apology from Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Credit: AIT News

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Senate has recommended that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, issue a written apology over her allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

This was disclosed on Thursday during plenary by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South).

The Senate also dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims that Akpabio had been silencing her voice in the chamber, describing the allegations as frivolous.

Other recommendations by the Senate include:

A six-month suspension from all legislative activities, effective March 6, 2025.

Immediate surrender of all Senate properties in her possession.

A directive that she must not be present anywhere near the legislative chamber during the suspension period. And others.

This development follows a heated confrontation in the Senate last Thursday when Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Akpabio.

She arrived at the session to find her nameplate removed and her seat reassigned, prompting her to demand an explanation for what she viewed as an unjustified move.