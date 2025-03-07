Just in: Lagos lawmakers arrive in court over speakership tussle

FILE IMAGE

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have arrived at the State High Court sitting in Ikeja for the hearing of a case instituted by their colleague and speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Obasa is challenging his removal from office by 36 lawmakers on January 13, 2025, over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The respondents in the suit are the lawmakers and Princess Mojisola Meranda, who was earlier elected to replace Obasa after his removal from office.

Recall that Meranda recently stepped down for the reinstatement of Obasa. She said her action was in respect of the All Progressives Congress and its leadership.

When the case first came up in the court on February 20, 2025, Mr. Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) appeared for Obasa, while Mr Femi Falana (SAN), Mr Muiz Banire (SAN) and a team of other lawyers appeared for the 34 lawmakers.

Mr. Olu Daramola (SAN) and Mr Dada Awosika (SAN) also announced their appearance for the other members of the House who sought to be joined in the suit.

Furthermore, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) led some other senior lawyers to represent Meranda.

In a short ruling before adjourning to March 7 for the hearing of pending preliminary objections, Justice Yetunde Pinheiro had ordered that all members of the Lagos House of Assembly be joined as parties in the suit.