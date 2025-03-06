Just in: EFCC grills ex-minister Uju Kennedy over alleged N138m fraud

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently interrogating former Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, over allegations of misappropriation, procurement violations, and the diversion of public funds amounting to N138,413,253.89.

The funds, earmarked for the 2023 budget of the ministry, were allegedly diverted for personal use, including money intended for the P-BAT Cares for Women Initiative.

A reliable source confirmed to Vanguard that Ohanenye arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja around 11:00 AM on Thursday and has been undergoing questioning since then.

“Operatives are questioning Uju Kennedy Ohanenye regarding her alleged involvement in the misappropriation and diversion of N138 million from the 2023 Ministry budget,” the source disclosed.

“The investigations reveal that funds meant for women-focused projects were diverted for personal enrichment, and there were clear breaches of due process in the ministry’s budget disbursement.”

The former minister is also being probed for other fraudulent activities, including violations of procurement laws and the unauthorized use of public funds.

As of the time of filing this report, Ohanenye remains in EFCC custody, and investigations are ongoing.